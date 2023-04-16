Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lam Research by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $500.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.