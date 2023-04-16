Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

