New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $333.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,819 shares of company stock worth $24,021,423 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.