AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 103,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

