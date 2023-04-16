Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,752 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $239.94 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

