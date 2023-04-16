Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New $717,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

