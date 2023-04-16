Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

