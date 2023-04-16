Cwm LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,058 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,037,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,289 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 106,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

