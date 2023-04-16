iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

