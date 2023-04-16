Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.47 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

