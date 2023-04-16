Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 218,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

