Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $119.16 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.