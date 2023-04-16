Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insider Activity
nVent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NVT stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
