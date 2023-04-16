MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.77. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 10,582 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MamaMancini’s Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MamaMancini’s
About MamaMancini’s
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.