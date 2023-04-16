MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.77. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 10,582 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MamaMancini’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,330,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 224,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

