Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 840 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.72 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

