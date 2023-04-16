Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $947,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

