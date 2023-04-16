Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,619 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $431.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

