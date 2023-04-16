Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $996,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

