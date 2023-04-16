Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PPL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

