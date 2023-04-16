Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,938 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
