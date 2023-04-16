Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,788 shares of company stock worth $7,693,543. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

