Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

