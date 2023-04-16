Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $168.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $169.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

