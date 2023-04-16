Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 496 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $368.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

