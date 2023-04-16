Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.