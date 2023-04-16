Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,978 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

