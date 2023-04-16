DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 20,821 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

SPG stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

