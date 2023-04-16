Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of Clean Harbors worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $143.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

