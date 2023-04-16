DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 38,275 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

