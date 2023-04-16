Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

