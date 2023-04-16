Keybank National Association OH Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workday by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after acquiring an additional 524,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $194.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -134.75, a PEG ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $226.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.30.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

