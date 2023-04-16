AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,955 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Whirlpool worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

