AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 99,098 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,098 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of APA worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

