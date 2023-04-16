AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.22% of West Fraser Timber worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFG opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

