AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 52,005 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.