AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $12.65 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 151,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

