WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

