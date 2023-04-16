iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,903,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 389,678 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $8,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITOT opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.