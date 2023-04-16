Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

