The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

