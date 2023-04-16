OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneMain by 39.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

