Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,423,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 290,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.