Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 267,195 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

