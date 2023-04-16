Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

TBLD stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

(Get Rating)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Articles

