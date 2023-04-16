Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.