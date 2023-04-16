Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of TPL opened at $1,714.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

