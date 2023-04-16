iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

