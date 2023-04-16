Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $602,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $92.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock worth $4,952,394 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.