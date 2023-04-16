BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

