Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.